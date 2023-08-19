Kejriwal says, Delhi ordinance brought in because threats using probe agencies failed

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, lashed out at the BJP-led government in the national capital on Friday, claiming that the ordinance on services was brought about because of money power and that the threat of the ED and the CBI did not work in Delhi.

In a speech before the Assembly, he also asserted that the BJP had introduced the “Sanghi” model of democracy through the Services Bill and that the full statehood of the national capital will be the main issue in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

According to Kejriwal, ‘the ordinance and the bill trampled on the democratic rights of the people of Delhi.’

The Westminster style and the parliamentary style are two examples of the several democratic system styles. Through this measure, these people (the BJP) have introduced the Sanghi type of democracy, he claimed.

‘The ordinance on services matter was brought because money power and the threat of the ED and the CBI had failed in Delhi,’ he added.

Additionally, Kejriwal asserted that a BJP member recently threatened him by saying, ‘We will make you bow down.’

However, he added, ‘I want to remind them that no force can make Kejriwal and the two crore residents of Delhi submit.’

The BJP would lose all seven of Delhi’s Lok Sabha seats in the elections of 2024, according to the AAP national convener.