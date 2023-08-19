Misophonia: Know causes, symptoms and treatment

Misophonia is a disorder characterized by severe sensitivity to certain sounds. It is a neurological condition that causes a person to have strong emotional and physical reaction to certain sounds. It was only recognized as a medical disorder in 2001. Pawel Jastreboff, a neurophysiologist, invented the term after publishing a study in 2001 detailing symptoms of diminished sound tolerance.
Here are several sounds to which people may be sensitive:
throat clearing
chewing
humming
tapping
pen-clicking
coughing
sniffing
nose-blowing
The exact cause for this is still unknown.Some studies have suggested that misophonia might be due to hypersensitivity in the audio processing center of the brain or related to a traumatic event or a learned response.
Here are some symptoms that can vary from person to person, but some of the most common include:
Strong emotional reaction to certain sounds
Anxiety or panic attack
Irritability
Physical discomforts
Social anxiety
Coping Strategies For Misophonia:
Cognitive-Behavioural Therapy: This is a type of talk therapy that can help you learn to manage your thoughts, feelings and develop coping skills.
Practice Relaxation Techniques: Deep breathing, relaxation, meditation or other relaxing techniques can help reduce anxiety and stress.
Use Headphones or Earplugs: Wearing headphones can help block out triggering sounds and make you feel relaxed.
Reach out to a therapist: A mental health professional, such as a therapist or counsellor can help provide tools and support you need to manage misophonia.
Sound therapy: This therapy involves listening to specific sounds to help retrain brain’s response to triggering sounds.
