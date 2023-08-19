Puducherry man’s stomach cleaned of 13 hairpins, 5 safety pins, 8 razor blades

Through an endoscopic surgery, medical professionals from a private hospital in Puducherry were able to extract 26 sharp metallic objects from the stomach of a 20-year-old man, including 13 hairpins, 5 safety pins, and 8 razor blades.

The patient has long-term psychiatric problems and has been taking medicine, according to hospital officials.

He had been experiencing terrible stomach pain, though, for the past month. He visited several hospitals, but no one could determine what was causing the discomfort; instead, he was prescribed medication for an ulcer.

To identify the issue, the medical staff at GEM Hospital chose to conduct an endoscopy. They found several shocking metallic foreign objects inside his stomach while doing the treatment.

Despite the fact that they were sharp things, fortunately for the patient, they did not cause an internal tear or cause the object to move any lower than the stomach.

The doctors subsequently performed a two-hour endoscopic surgery to remove these things.

The patient may have ingested these pointed objects after combining them with food, according to the doctors.

The patient’s condition is stable, and he has been let out from the hospital.