Six arrested after video went viral of man being beaten tied to tree in UP

According to the police, six people were arrested on Friday for allegedly beating up a man in this village who broke into a neighbor’s home.

They claimed that a video of the man being beaten became popular on social media, prompting the police to take action.

The incident happened on August 13 in the Patti area here when Ravi Soni, 23, allegedly broke into Akhtar’s home while on his way to see his maternal grandmother in Ramapur village, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra.

Soni was tied to a tree by a few locals who then captured him and beat him, according to Mishra.

A preliminary inquiry into the event was ordered by the police after they learned about the incident’s footage on Thursday, according to the ASP.

The ASP stated, ‘Based on our investigation, we have lodged a FIR against six persons,’ and added that additional investigation is ongoing.