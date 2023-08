Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has warned motorists of a delay on a Dubai road this weekend. The delay is set to take place on Sheikh Rashid Street intersection with Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for second day in a row

The delays are due to road works and traffic diversion. The works will be held from 1am on Saturday, August 19, until 6am on Monday, August 21.