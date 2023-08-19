UK Nurse Lucy Letby Convicted of Killing 7 Newborns

A British nurse, Lucy Letby, known for her chilling self-description as a “horrible evil person,” has been declared guilty of the heinous crimes of murdering seven newborn babies and attempting to kill six others in the neonatal unit of a hospital in northwest England. These tragic events occurred during her night shifts between 2015 and 2016 at the Countess of Chester hospital.

This verdict, delivered after a distressing 10-month trial at Manchester Crown Court, establishes Letby as one of the most prolific serial child killers in modern British history, according to local media. While she was found guilty of killing five baby boys and two baby girls, the jury could not reach a consensus on six other suspected attacks. Two attempted murder charges resulted in acquittal.

“We are heartbroken, devastated, angry, and feel numb, we may never truly know why this happened,” the families of Letby’s victims expressed in a statement, struggling to comprehend the horrifying acts.

Prosecutors detailed Letby’s methods, which involved poisoning some infants with insulin injections or injecting air, and even force feeding them milk. Multiple attacks were sometimes carried out before their tragic deaths.

A chilling handwritten note discovered by police during a search of her home after her arrest revealed her guilt and self-loathing: “I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them,” she confessed. “I am a horrible evil person… I AM EVIL I DID THIS.”

Letby’s sentencing is set for Monday, potentially leading to a rare full life sentence. Her actions came to light when unexplained deaths and collapses in the neonatal unit raised concerns among senior doctors, leading to a police investigation. Letby, who had been caring for the babies, was identified as a “constant malevolent presence when things took a turn for the worse,” according to prosecutor Nick Johnson.

Despite portraying herself as happy and caring on social media, Letby’s trial exposed her as a determined killer. She attempted to murder the same baby girl on four occasions before succeeding. She even confidently reassured one victim’s mother, “Trust me, I’m a nurse,” when caught attacking twin babies.

While Letby gave tearful testimony, blaming staffing levels and conditions for her actions, the prosecution described her as a calculated liar who repeatedly altered her version of events. Detectives found no discernible motive and are uncertain if she will ever reveal one.

An independent inquiry has been ordered by the government to investigate the hospital’s response to clinicians’ concerns. Meanwhile, police are conducting further investigations into Letby’s time as a nurse, in hopes of uncovering any additional victims.