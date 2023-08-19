Vietnam introduces E-Visa for all nationalities

Hanoi: Vietnam has introduced new visa policy for nationalities. The Vietnamese e-visa system has been implemented under Resolution No. 127/NQ-CP, dated August 14, 2023.

Under the amended law, the e-visa validity period is extended to 90 days from 30 days. Within 90 days after the e-visa is granted, foreigners can enter and exit Vietnam for unlimited times, without having to apply for new visas.

Citizens of select countries will be granted a privilege of visa exemption. Citizens of countries entitled to Vietnam’s unilateral visa exemption to be granted a temporary residence period of 45 days, instead of 15 days like in the past.