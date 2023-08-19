DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Vietnam introduces E-Visa for all nationalities

Aug 19, 2023, 07:15 pm IST

Hanoi: Vietnam has introduced new visa policy for nationalities.  The Vietnamese e-visa system has been implemented under Resolution No. 127/NQ-CP, dated August 14, 2023.

Under the amended law, the e-visa validity period is extended to 90 days from 30 days. Within 90 days after the e-visa is granted, foreigners can enter and exit Vietnam for unlimited times, without having to apply for new visas.

Also Read: Gulf country announces new exit rules for expats 

Citizens of select countries will be granted a privilege of visa exemption.  Citizens of countries entitled to Vietnam’s unilateral visa exemption to be granted a temporary residence period of 45 days, instead of 15 days like in the past.

 

 

Tags
shortlink
Aug 19, 2023, 07:15 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button