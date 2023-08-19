Woman strangled by family members in Gurugram in suspected honor killing

In a suspected case of honor killing, a 22-year-old woman named Anjali was allegedly strangled to death by her parents and brother in Gurugram. This tragic incident occurred due to her marriage with Sandeep, a man from a different caste, against her family’s wishes. The trio, consisting of her father Kuldeep, mother Rinki, and brother Kunal, were arrested and taken into police custody from their village in Jhajjar district. Anjali, a resident of Surheti village, had married Sandeep in December the previous year and they were residing in a rented flat in Sector 102.

Sandeep, who had gone out at the time of the incident, received a call informing him of Anjali’s death. When he returned, he found their flat locked, and later learned that his wife had been murdered by her own family. Anjali’s body had been cremated in an attempt to destroy evidence. Sandeep lodged a complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR against the four accused under various sections of the IPC, including murder, hiding evidence, and common intention.

Anjali’s father Kuldeep confessed during police interrogation that they disapproved of her marriage and decided to kill her. The plan was executed when Sandeep was away and Kunal’s wife was at work. They strangled Anjali to death. The police are also investigating the involvement of Kunal’s wife in the incident. This tragic incident sheds light on the persistence of honor-related violence and highlights the importance of addressing such deeply rooted issues in society.