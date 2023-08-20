Albanian police arrest four people in last 24 hour for causing fires

Albanian authorities announced on Saturday (August 19) that within the past 24 hours, they had apprehended four individuals who were responsible for igniting fires, coinciding with the efforts of soldiers and firefighters battling a spreading wildfire in the nation’s tourist-frequented southern coastal region.

An army helicopter was observed collecting water from the Ionian Sea in order to extinguish flames on the hills near the tourist village of Qeparo.

It is a customary practice for numerous farmers in Albania to intentionally set their cultivated fields ablaze in order to clear stubble, weeds, and waste before planting new crops. In the month of July, a total of fourteen individuals were identified and charged in the country for initiating wildfires.

Two farmers were taken into custody due to their involvement in starting a fire near Qeparo. This fire scorched numerous hectares of land, imperiling residences and olive tree plantations, as confirmed by the police.

Police authorities released drone footage that depicted two police officers pursuing one of the men on a hill, ultimately leading to his apprehension.

Furthermore, police reported that two additional individuals in the eastern town of Elbasan were arrested after their attempt to set their land ablaze resulted in the fire rapidly spiraling out of control and engulfing extensive areas.

According to Albania’s Ministry of Defence, a total of 95 fires were reported during the initial two weeks of August, in contrast to 201 fires recorded in June and July.

The country’s armed forces have deployed 40 soldiers to support local authorities in combating the fire. These soldiers have been equipped with shovels and mechanisms to carry water on their backs while navigating the hilly terrain.

Police also disclosed that two people from the eastern town of Elbasan were detained for igniting a fire on their property that subsequently escalated and spread to adjacent areas.

The police issued an appeal to citizens, urging them not to “ignite any fires under any circumstances,” as such actions are considered criminal offenses subject to legal repercussions.