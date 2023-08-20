Amid student’s death controversy, Jadavpur University appoints acting VC

On Saturday night, Buddhadeb Sau, a professor from Jadavpur University’s Department of Mathematics, was designated as the acting vice-chancellor of the university by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is also the university’s chancellor. This move was made amid ongoing controversies surrounding the university and the tragic death of a student in its hostel.

With immediate effect, Sau has been authorized to assume the responsibilities and powers of the vice-chancellor. This appointment comes after the university has been operating without a permanent vice-chancellor since June. The demise of a first-year undergraduate student, who allegedly fell from a second-floor balcony in the university’s main hostel on August 9, has sparked turmoil. The student’s family claims he was a victim of ragging. Previously, the tenure of the university’s last full-time vice-chancellor, Suranjan Das, concluded on May 31, and Amitabha Datta, the pro-vice-chancellor, served as the officiating vice-chancellor before resigning on August 4 at the governor’s request.