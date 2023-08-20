China currently witnessing world’s fastest increase in cases of mpox

China is currently experiencing the world’s fastest surge in cases of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox), according to a recent report from the World Health Organization (WHO). The organization has advised China to take swift action to curb the spread of the disease.

Asia has emerged as the new epicenter of the outbreak, while countries in the Americas and Europe have largely managed to contain the mpox outbreak, which began in mid-2022.

In the previous year, countries like Japan, South Korea, and Thailand reported sporadic cases. However, this year, these nations have been documenting weekly double-digit case numbers.

Nevertheless, the latest data from WHO indicates that China has surpassed all other countries globally. Over the last three months, 315 confirmed cases have been identified in China. However, inconsistent reporting from the government makes it challenging to accurately assess the true scale of the disease.

Different countries have demonstrated varying degrees of success in managing mpox, which is less contagious than Covid-19 but has impacted thousands across the globe. The effectiveness of controlling the mpox outbreak is often attributed to proactive measures such as vaccination. However, a report in the South China Morning Post (SCMP) has indicated that the actions taken by the Chinese government leave much to be desired.

Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations in the United States, commented, “Compared with the response to Covid-19, the [Chinese] response is certainly dramatically different.” He was quoted in MIT Technology Review. Huang expressed concerns that the optimistic approach could inadvertently facilitate the disease’s spread among vulnerable populations unless a more proactive campaign is launched.

Infectious-disease doctor Krutika Kuppalli noted, “Overall, compared to where we were last year, we’re definitely in a different place.” She was quoted in MIT Technology Review. Kuppalli acknowledged that although there are fewer cases, sporadic outbreaks are still occurring in various parts of the world.

Criticism has been directed at the Chinese government for its lack of transparency in reporting the true extent of the issue within the country. The authorities do not regularly release infection figures.

Kuppalli emphasized the need for a better understanding of those who have been infected, including their demographics, clinical presentation, immune status, and how they seek medical care. She deemed this information vital for effectively addressing the situation.