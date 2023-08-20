E-rickshaws set to replace cycle rickshaws at Keoladeo National Park

Battery-operated rickshaws are set to replace cycle rickshaws at Rajasthan’s Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur district, aiming to enhance the visitor experience and reduce the time taken for sightseeing. The decision comes ahead of the migratory bird season, which typically begins in October. Manas Singh, the Deputy Conservator of Forest at the park, stated that around 120 e-rickshaws will replace the manual cycle rickshaws, operated by the same individuals.

The transition is expected to expedite park tours, reducing the time from 3.5-4 hours with cycle rickshaws to about 2-2.5 hours using e-rickshaws. Bird enthusiasts and visitors will benefit from covering the park’s well-defined treks in less time. Currently, the park sees approximately 2,000 daily visitors during peak migratory bird season and around 400 visitors on other days. Motor vehicles are prohibited within the park, known for its diverse bird species and designated paths.

Keoladeo National Park holds significant importance as a bird breeding and feeding ground. It hosts 364 bird species, including the rare Siberian crane, making it a vital wintering area for aquatic birds from various regions. The park’s history dates back to the 1850s, originating as a royal hunting reserve and later transforming into a national park in 1982. UNESCO designated it as a World Heritage Site in 1985, acknowledging its ecological value and rich birdlife. The move to adopt e-rickshaws aligns with conservation efforts while providing improved accessibility and efficiency for visitors exploring the park’s natural beauty.