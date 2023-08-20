Fire-Boltt launches Phoenix AMOLED smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Fire-Boltt launched its Phoenix AMOLED smartwatch in the Indian market. Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED is priced at Rs. 2,199 and is available for purchase via the Fire-Boltt website in Black, Gold and Grey colours.

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED smartwatch sports a round dial with a 1.43-inch (466×466 pixels) HD display with 700 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch comes equipped with Bluetooth calling, enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch when linked to a smartphone. The smartwatch also features an inbuilt microphone and speaker.

The new smartwatch features smart health monitoring features like blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, heart rate monitoring, a female health tracker, and sleep tracking. The Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED supports over 110 sports modes and has several customisable watch faces to choose from. It also comes with Siri and OK Google voice assistant support.

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED also features smart notifications that allow users to mirror their alerts for calls and messages from the connected smartphone. Other features of the watch include support for remote camera controls, weather, alarm, and music control.