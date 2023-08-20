G20 Summit might lack joint statement due to Russia-Ukraine conflict disagreements

During India’s Presidency, almost all G20 meetings have shown divergences in the outcome documents concerning the Russia-Ukraine war. This pattern has persisted in the latest concluded gatherings, namely the G20 Health Ministers meeting in Gandhinagar and the G20 Digital Economy Ministers meeting in Bengaluru, both held on Saturday. As the G20 Summit approaches within a month, these recurring differences cast doubt on the likelihood of a united declaration.

The G20 forum acknowledges its limitations in addressing security concerns, highlighting its focus on the global economy’s potential repercussions. The outcome document and chair summary of the G20 Health Ministers meeting in Gandhinagar affirmed diverse viewpoints and assessments of the situations and sanctions. Participants recognized the negative impact of the Ukrainian conflict on the worldwide economy. While discussions centered on the matter, members reasserted their respective national stances as conveyed in various forums, including the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly. These positions aligned with the resolution from March 2, 2022, which deplored Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and demanded its immediate withdrawal from Ukrainian territory, as endorsed by a majority vote (141 for, 5 against, 35 abstentions, 12 absent).