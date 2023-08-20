Honda launches 2023 Honda Livo 110 in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Honda 2-Wheelers India has launched the 2023 Honda Livo 110 in the market. The bike is offered at a starting price of Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom Delhi) in the country. The bike is available in two variants namely Drum and Disc. It will be available in three colours – Athletic Blue Metallic, Matte Crust Metallic, and Black.

The bike is powered by 109.51cc, air-cooled engine with fuel injection and ACG starter motor for a silent engine start. It generate 8.67bhp and 9.30Nm.Transmission duties are handled by a four-speed gearbox. The bike has 18-inch alloy wheels accompanied by telescopic forks, dual springs, and a drum brake at both ends.

Also Read: Pininfarina unveils all-electric B95 hypercar: Details

The new bike features an integrated engine start/stop switch, DC headlamp, combined-braking system, tubeless tyres, and five-step preload adjustability for the rear suspension.

Honda is also offering a special 10-year warranty package (3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty) on the motorcycle.