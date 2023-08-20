India to face Ireland in second T-20 today: Possible playing XI

Dublin: In cricket, India will face hosts Ireland in the second T20 International of three-match series at Malahide Cricket club in Ireland. The match will be held at 7.30 pm (IST). India defeated Ireland by 2 runs via Duckworth/Lewis method in first T-20 international to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Possible Playing XI:

INDIA: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

IRELAND: Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Benjamin White, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Craig Young

SQUADS:

INDIA: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

IRELAND: Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young