Maoists murder 65-year-old man in Jharkhand

A 65-year-old man was reportedly murdered in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district by suspected Maoists, who believed he was acting as a police informer, as per officials on Sunday. The lifeless body of the individual was discovered near Gitilipi village within the jurisdiction of Goilkera police station, officials stated. Adjacent to the body, a couple of Maoist leaflets were discovered, asserting that the man was eliminated due to his alleged role as a police informer, reported Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar.

The deceased individual had no apparent connections to the police, he confirmed.

It is alleged that the Maoists inflicted fatal injuries on the man by slitting his throat during the night of Saturday, after which they disposed of the body. The Superintendent of Police stated that an ongoing search operation was being conducted to apprehend those responsible for the heinous act.