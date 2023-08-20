New lotus variety ‘Namoh 108’ unveiled by Jitendra Singh

The National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), situated in the city, created the ‘Namoh 108’ kind of lotus flower, which was unveiled on Saturday by Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh.

The ‘NBRI Namoh 108’ lotus variety is the first flower whose entire genome has been sequenced for its characteristics, and it blooms from March to December.

‘Considering the religious importance of the lotus flower and ‘the digit 108’, this combination gives an important identity to this variety,’ Singh said.

As a big tribute to the ‘relentless zeal and innate beauty of Narendra Modi in the tenth year of his tenure as prime minister,’ Singh praised the NBRI for calling the lotus variety ‘Namoh 108.’

A member of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), NBRI conducts research.

Singh also unveiled clothing made from lotus fibre and the fragrance ‘Frotus,’ which was created by the NBRI under the Lotus Research Programme in conjunction with the Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre, Kannauj, and is derived from lotus flowers.

Announcing the National Honey and Bee Mission, National Bamboo Mission, National Food Security Mission, National Mission on Natural Farming, National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture, and Gokul Mission, among other priority programmes, the minister also launched the Lotus Mission.