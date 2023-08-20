Nokia launches G310 5G: Details

Mumbai: HMD Global launched Nokia G310 5G and Nokia C210 in the US. The Nokia G310 5G is priced at $186 (roughly Rs. 15,000) and the Nokia C210is priced at $109 (roughly Rs. 9,000). The former comes in a single Blue colour, whereas the Nokia C210 is available in a Grey finish. HMD Global announced that the Nokia G310 5G will go on sale from August 24 while the Nokia C210 will be available from September 14.

Nokia G310 5G specifications: The Nokia G310 5G runs on Android 13 and features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a waterdrop-style cutout to house the selfie shooter and is protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC, along with 4GB of RAM.

The Nokia G310 5G carries a triple rear camera unit with LED flash. The camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with autofocus and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/AGPS, USB OTG, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

Nokia C210 specifications: The Nokia C210 features the same software specifications as the Nokia G310 5G. It features a 6.3-inch HD+ (720×1,560 pixels) LCD waterdrop-style notch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection as well. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM.

The Nokia C210 has a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Selfies and video chats are managed by a 5-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/AGPS, USB Type -C port, USB OTG and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.