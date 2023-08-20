PM Modi mourns loss of Army personnel in Ladakh accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences on Saturday for the tragic loss of soldiers in an unfortunate accident that occurred in Ladakh. In the Leh district of Ladakh, a devastating incident claimed the lives of nine soldiers, while one soldier sustained critical injuries when their vehicle skidded off the road, plunging into a deep gorge. The accident took place near Kiari in the Nyoma region of southern Ladakh, as reported by officials.

In a message shared by the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi conveyed his deep sadness, stating, “Pained by the mishap near Leh in which we have lost personnel of the Indian Army. Their rich service to the nation will always be remembered.” He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the grieving families and offered well wishes for the prompt recovery of those who were injured. The prime minister’s sentiments reflect the nation’s collective sorrow over the tragedy and recognition of the soldiers’ dedicated service to the country.