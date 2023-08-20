DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE Police announces speed limit change on key road

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police has reduced speed limit on a key road in the emirate due to rain. The speed has been reduced to 120kmph on the Al Ain-Dubai Road between Msaken and Kuraa.

Abu Dhabi Police urged  motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

