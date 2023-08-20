Vivo launches Y77t: Details

Mumbai: Chinese tech brand, Vivo launched Vivo Y77t in China. The smartphone joins the Vivo Y77, Vivo Y77e and Vivo Y77e (t1) in the lineup. Offered in Haoyehi (black), Jade Porcelain Blue and Phoenix Feather Gold (translated from Chinese) colours, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Vivo Y77t is priced at CNY 1,399 (approx Rs. 16,000), while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is listed at CNY 1,599 (nearly Rs. 18,000). The phone is available for purchase in China.

The new smartphone sports a 6.64-inch full HD+ (2388 x 1080 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage.

Also Read: OnePlus launches Ace 2 Pro: Details

The dual rear camera unit of the Vivo Y77t is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 2-megapixel lens accompanied by an LED flash unit. There is a 8-megapixel front camera sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity.