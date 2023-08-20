Warner Bros. Pictures and DC’s latest ‘The Flash’ soon to make its streaming debut on Max

Warner Bros. Pictures and DC’s most recent cinematic release, The Flash, which premiered in June, is set to make its debut on the streaming platform Max. The film is scheduled to be available for streaming on Friday, August 25. Directed by Andy Muschietti, the movie sees Ezra Miller reprising his role as the swift superhero Barry Allen, also known as The Flash, renowned as the fastest man on the planet. His extraordinary speed enables him to surpass the velocity of light, enabling him to manipulate time. This unique ability becomes a source of significant challenges for him throughout the film.

In The Flash, the protagonist makes the decision to alter the course of events by traveling back in time in an attempt to prevent his mother’s death. This action is intended to result in the release of his father, who is wrongfully imprisoned for the murder of his mother.

The movie notably brought back Michael Keaton as Batman and included a cameo appearance from Ben Affleck’s iteration of Batman. With the film delving into the concept of the multiverse, the narrative possibilities became virtually limitless.

The actor Ezra Miller faced controversy linked to their alleged criminal actions, which potentially influenced the film’s commercial performance. Despite the global COVID-19 lockdown, Miller, who prefers they/them pronouns, was reportedly involved in a series of violent incidents spanning various locations. Reports from Vanity Fair even claimed that the actor had asserted embodying diverse religious figures, including Jesus, the Devil, and the future Messiah. The concerns of Warner Bros. executives about the potential negative impact on both the movie and the studio itself due to this unfavorable publicity appear to have been justified.

In conclusion, The Flash’s transition to streaming on Max offers audiences the opportunity to experience this superhero film from the comfort of their own homes. The movie, directed by Andy Muschietti and featuring Ezra Miller as The Flash, navigates the complexities of time manipulation and multiverse concepts within the superhero genre. The film’s exploration of alternate realities is underscored by the return of Michael Keaton as Batman and the cameo appearance of Ben Affleck’s Batman. Nonetheless, the project was not without controversy, as Ezra Miller’s alleged actions and statements outside the film stirred significant negative attention, aligning with the concerns expressed by Warner Bros. executives.