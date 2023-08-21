13 arrests made in JU student death case; Union minister expresses concern

Thirteen individuals have been apprehended in relation to the demise of a first-year student at Jadavpur University. A former university student, the thirteenth arrest in this case, was granted police custody until August 24 by a city court on Sunday. The arrest was made under Section 353 of the IPC for obstructing police officials from attending to the victim and forcefully closing the hostel gates.

The investigation into the student’s passing, which followed alleged ragging and sexual harassment, resulted in the arrest of three current students and nine former and current students of JU. The interim vice-chancellor acknowledged the university’s collective responsibility for the incident and emphasized the need for enhanced security measures to foster a safe environment on campus. He expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate and tragic loss of the 17-year-old student.