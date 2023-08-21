After World Cup final, Spain’s hero Carmona discovers father’s passing

Spain’s World Cup final hero and captain, Olga Carmona, received heartrending news after the match – her father had passed away, as confirmed by the Spanish FA (RFEF) on Sunday. Her remarkable 29th-minute goal secured Spain’s inaugural Women’s World Cup championship with a 1-0 victory over England.

In an emotional statement on social media, the Spanish FA conveyed their condolences: “The RFEF deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona’s father. The footballer learned the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our most sincere embrace to Olga and her family in a moment of deep sorrow. We love you, Olga, you are Spanish soccer history.”

An RFEF spokesperson revealed to Reuters that Carmona’s father had been battling a prolonged illness and had passed away on Friday.

Surprisingly, Carmona was kept unaware of her father’s passing, with Spanish media outlet Relevo reporting that her family and friends chose to shield her from the news, allowing her to concentrate on the paramount match of her career.

During the World Cup’s group stage, Carmona’s mother and brothers had journeyed to New Zealand, but they hurried back to Spain when they learned of the situation. On Saturday, they arrived in Australia, providing unwavering support to the Real Madrid fullback in the final.