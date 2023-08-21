Biker assaults Nagaland woman in Thumba, sparking concern.

In a distressing incident, a woman originally from Nagaland experienced a horrifying ordeal as she was sexually assaulted by a young man in Thumba. The incident, which occurred on a Sunday, has sent shockwaves through the community.

Under the cover of darkness, a biker targeted the woman in the Thumba area, perpetrating a heinous act that has ignited concern and alarm. The incident has prompted local authorities to take swift action.

Following the incident, Menamkulam resident Aneesh was apprehended in relation to the crime. This arrest marks a significant step towards ensuring justice for the victim and a safer environment for all.