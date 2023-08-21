EPFO registers 17.89 lakh net members in June

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has added 17.89 lakh members on net basis in June this year. This is 9.71% high than May. This is also highest numbers in the last 11 months, since August 2022. Data released by the Labour Ministry has revealed this. As per data, the

As per data, 3,491 establishments have extended social security cover of EPFO to their employees by remitting their first electronic return during the reported month.

EPFO is the country’s principal organization responsible for providing social security benefits to the organized/semi-organized sector workforce covered under the EPF & MP Act, purview, 1952. The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, as the updation of employee records is a continuous process. The previous data hence gets updated every month.