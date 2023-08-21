Expert answers why scalp care is as important as skincare

Maintaining healthy hair entails a crucial focus on scalp care. Each individual’s scalp is uniquely distinct, necessitating suitable treatments and ingredients tailored to their scalp type. For instance, individuals dealing with psoriasis or seborrheic dermatitis often encounter scalp greasiness and scaliness. For such cases, substances like salicylic acid and ketoconazole can offer benefits. Likewise, hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and glycerine-infused products can prove advantageous for those with exceptionally dry scalps.

Sometimes, the scalp can be oily while the hair remains dry, and vice versa. Thus, different products might be required for distinct scalp and hair conditions. Furthermore, maintaining scalp cleanliness is paramount. Regular washing, at least twice a week, is essential. In instances of excessive scalp greasiness or oiliness, more frequent cleansing is recommended to uphold health and hygiene.

Hydration is also a critical factor. The scalp’s natural pH levels can become imbalanced, leading to issues like itching and dandruff. Employing pH-balanced treatments helps maintain a stable environment for the scalp, mitigating the risks of such concerns. Furthermore, a well-moisturized scalp prevents dryness, flakiness, and irritation.

The correlation between hair loss and scalp health is robust. The hormone DHT, responsible for hair loss, can accumulate on the scalp and impact hair follicles. Consistent scalp care can minimize DHT buildup, potentially slowing down the hair loss process.

Efficient hair care products also rely on effective scalp care. Clean and balanced scalp conditions enhance the efficacy of conditioners and treatments. This approach also prevents product buildup that might weigh down the hair.

Beyond physical benefits, scalp care can have emotional advantages. Dealing with scalp issues can be discomforting and embarrassing. Conversely, a healthy scalp boosts self-esteem and confidence, as hair both feels and appears better. Daily consumption of three to four liters of water is recommended, along with weight monitoring, regular exercise, inclusion of quality omega-3 fatty acids, and adequate protein intake in the diet.

Prioritizing scalp care is a straightforward yet impactful strategy to ensure hair health and elevate one’s self-assurance.