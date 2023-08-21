Meta Platforms planning to launch the web version of its microblogging app Threads

According to sources familiar with the matter, Meta Platforms is in the process of preparing to launch the web version of its microblogging application Threads, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday (August 20).

This strategic move by Meta comes at a time when the platform is grappling with the challenge of retaining users. The introduction of Threads generated significant attention, but the app witnessed a significant decline in its user base within weeks of its launch.

Recent remarks by Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO, during an internal company town hall meeting indicated that user retention was surpassing initial expectations, though he acknowledged that it was not yet at an optimal level. He noted, “Clearly, when you have over 100 million people signing up, it would be great if a substantial portion of them stuck around, but we haven’t reached that point,” as cited by Reuters.

Zuckerberg explained that the decrease in user numbers was a regular phenomenon and expressed optimism that user retention would improve as more features, including the desktop version, were introduced.

The company’s Chief Product Officer, Chis Cox, conveyed that Meta was exploring ways to enhance user retention through various strategies, often referred to as “retention driving hooks.”

A spokesperson from the company declined to provide any comments regarding the statements made during the town hall meeting when approached by Reuters.

These remarks from Meta’s executives followed a day after the company impressed investors with a positive revenue growth forecast, which indicated a potential turnaround for a company that had previously faced skepticism due to its substantial investments in the metaverse. Last year, the company had faced a downturn in ad sales.

This positive financial news led to an 8 percent increase in Meta’s shares.

Zuckerberg further informed Meta’s employees that the development of the metaverse was progressing according to plan, and while not significantly ahead of schedule, it was on track. He emphasized the importance of investing in metaverse work ahead of major tech competitors like Apple, Microsoft, and Google. He stated that this would allow Meta to have all the necessary tools in place when the metaverse is ready for widespread adoption. He predicted that the mass adoption of metaverse technologies would likely occur in the 2030s.