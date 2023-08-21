‘Namoh 108’ Lotus Variant Revealed by Government

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has introduced a novel lotus flower variety, boasting 108 petals and dubbed ‘Namoh 108’. This unique variant emerged from the efforts of CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), based in Lucknow.

Distinctive for its characteristic genome sequencing, the ‘NBRI Namoh 108’ lotus blossoms from March to December, spanning an extensive flowering season. Notably, it marks the inaugural instance of a flower to have its genome entirely sequenced for its attributes.

During the launch, Minister Singh also inaugurated the Lotus Mission. He underscored its mission-oriented approach, comparing it to other pivotal initiatives such as the National Honey and Bee Mission, National Bamboo Mission, National Food Security Mission, National Mission on Natural Farming, National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture, and Gokul Mission.

The CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute, stationed in Lucknow, holds its roots in the Nawabs of Oudh era, when Nawab Saadat Ali Khan laid the foundation for a royal garden in 1789. Transformed over time, the garden eventually came to be known as ‘Sikandar Bagh’. Under British rule, it evolved into the ‘Government Horticultural Garden’, gaining recognition from prominent horticulturists.

In the 1930s, Prof. Birbal Sahni and Dr. S.K. Mukherjee, notable plant scientists, shifted its focus towards botany, leading to its renaming as the ‘National Botanic Gardens’. CSIR’s adoption in 1953 catalyzed its transformation into the National Botanical Research Institute, with consistent support for plant science research.

The Institute conducts diverse plant science studies, encompassing documentation, systematics, conservation, and genetic enhancement. Their emphasis lies in untapped, unconventional, and wild plant genetic resources, working towards sustainable development and human well-being.