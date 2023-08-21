Niger’s coup leader says that he will restore civilian rule in the West African nation within three years

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the leader of Niger’s coup, has declared his intention to reinstate civilian rule in the West African nation within a span of three years.

The coup leader’s commitment follows deliberations with mediators from the regional organization ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) in the capital city of Niamey.

ECOWAS has cautioned that if negotiations fail to reverse the recent removal of President Mohamed Bazoum, military action could be initiated.

In a televised speech, General Tchiani, addressing the nation for the first time since the ousting of President Bazoum’s democratically-elected government, expressed Niger’s desire for peace. However, he also emphasized that his forces stand prepared to counter foreign intervention.

Furthermore, General Tchiani criticized the “illegal and inhumane” sanctions imposed by ECOWAS, which have included power outages causing blackouts and import restrictions resulting in escalated food prices.

General Tchiani asserted, “The intention behind these sanctions is not to find a solution but to weaken us and humiliate us.”

He voiced his apprehensions regarding the potential escalation of Islamist insurgencies linked to groups like al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, citing concerns stemming from foreign military involvement.

General Tchiani also drew parallels between the recent coups in neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali, countries seen as allies to Niger within the region. He also acknowledged Russia’s growing influence through the Wagner mercenary group in the broader Sahel region.

However, reports indicate that ECOWAS has rejected the proposed three-year transition period put forth by General Tchiani.

Abdel-Fatau Musah, the commissioner for political affairs, peace, and security for the bloc, stated, “ECOWAS is not inclined to accept an extended transition in the region. The junta must be prepared to expedite the transfer of power as swiftly as possible.”

He added that the “military dimension is of great concern.”

He emphasized, “The sooner they hand power back to civilians and focus on their primary responsibility of safeguarding Niger’s territorial integrity, the better it will be for them.”

Over the weekend, during an ECOWAS delegation’s visit, mediators engaged with ousted President Bazoum, who has been held with his family since the coup.

The ECOWAS delegation was led by former Nigerian military leader Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar and included Nigeria’s senior Muslim leader, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar III.