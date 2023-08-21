Omar Abdullah says, induction of Yasin Malik’s wife into Pakistan govt was ‘internal matter’

Omar Abdullah, the head of the National Conference, stated on Monday that Pakistan’s nomination of the wife of imprisoned Kashmiri rebel Mohammad Yasin Malik as a special advisor to the country’s newly appointed interim prime minister was an internal problem for the neighbouring nation.

After being found guilty in a case involving the sponsorship of terrorism in 2022, Yasin Malik is currently serving a life sentence in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Mishal Hussain Malik, a Pakistani national, was chosen to serve as the prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s special advisor on women’s empowerment and human rights.

Speaking on her appointment, Omar Abdullah said, ‘Do we appoint ministers after consulting Pakistan? Why should we expect them to consult us before appointing their ministers? This is their internal matter and we have got nothing to do with it.’