President Murmu to visit Goa from August 22 for 3 days

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Goa for a three-day trip starting Tuesday. During her visit, she will deliver a speech to the legislative assembly, attend the Goa University’s convocation ceremony, and engage with members of vulnerable tribal groups, according to a government official.

On Tuesday, President Murmu will pay her respects at the Martyr’s Memorial in Panaji, attend a civic reception at Raj Bhavan, and participate in various engagements. The following day, she will join the Goa University’s convocation ceremony at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan, interact with tribal groups, and address legislators at the state assembly complex. On her final day in Goa, Thursday, President Murmu will explore historical sites like Fort Aguada and the Basilica of Bom Jesus before concluding her visit with a visit to the Shantadurga temple. She will then return to Delhi.