Russia’s Luna-25 probe crashes into the Moon a day after developing technical difficulties

Just one day after encountering technical difficulties, Russia’s Luna-25 probe has met a tragic end by crashing into the Moon, as confirmed by Russia’s space agency Roscosmos on Sunday (August 20). This mission marked Russia’s return to lunar exploration after an absence of nearly five decades.

Roscosmos disclosed that the probe’s trajectory became uncontrolled, leading to its collision with the lunar surface. The agency indicated that an “abnormal situation” had arisen during a maneuver that occurred earlier in the mission.

Initial assessments have revealed that the lander “no longer exists following impact with the Moon’s surface.” Roscosmos has initiated an investigation to ascertain the specific cause behind this unfortunate crash.

Roscosmos conveyed on Telegram, “An emergency situation occurred on board the automated station during the operation, preventing the maneuver from being executed according to the prescribed parameters. The mission control team is currently evaluating the situation.”

The Luna-25 probe had been slated to spend an entire year on the Moon, engaging in crucial scientific tasks like collecting samples and analyzing soil. This lander was equipped with eight distinct scientific instruments. Given the inherent risks associated with lunar landings, achieving a flawless soft landing was always a formidable challenge.

Significantly, Roscosmos had reported on Saturday (August 19) that an “emergency” incident had arisen during a maneuver performed by the probe. This unexpected occurrence took place during a pivotal thrust operation intended to transition the probe to its pre-landing orbit. Communication with Luna-25 was also lost on the same day at 2:57 pm (1157 GMT).

Launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome on August 10, Luna-25 reached lunar orbit six days later. The initial plan was for the probe to touch down near the lunar South Pole on Monday (August 20).

The aftermath of the crash has triggered a wave of speculation on Russian social media platforms, with users crafting their own theories about the unfortunate event. Notably, Roscosmos had initially collaborated with the European Space Agency (ESA) on the lunar program. However, after President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of Ukraine’s invasion, ESA withdrew from the partnership and distanced itself from Moscow.

With Luna’s mission ending in failure, the spotlight now shifts to India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission. The Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to make a landing attempt near Luna’s designated landing site on Wednesday (August 23) at 18:03 hours Indian Standard Time (IST).