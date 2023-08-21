SC Panel Recommends Compensation Upgradation After Submitting Three Reports on Manipur Violence

The committee appointed by the Supreme Court, led by Justice Gita Mittal, submitted three comprehensive reports addressing the aftermath of ethnic violence in Manipur. The reports emphasized the necessity of reconstructing identity documents, enhancing compensation, and engaging domain experts to aid its operations.

Acknowledging the significance of these reports, the Supreme Court announced its intention to issue procedural directives on August 25. These directions will facilitate the Justice Mittal panel’s functions, covering administrative requisites, funding for operational expenses, establishment of a web portal for transparency, and other essential infrastructure.

Earlier, on August 7, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra had constituted the committee comprising three former women high court judges. This panel was tasked with overseeing victim relief, rehabilitation, and compensation, with former Maharashtra police chief Dattatray Padsalgikar assigned to monitor criminal case investigations.

During a brief hearing, the court directed the distribution of the reports to all relevant lawyers and counsel assisting Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represents the Central government and the Manipur state government.

The committee’s three reports highlight crucial aspects: firstly, the potential loss of essential documentation by Manipur residents and the need for reconstruction; secondly, the recommendation to upgrade the Manipur victims compensation scheme to align with NALSA’s (National Legal Services Authority) framework; and thirdly, the proposal to appoint domain experts to support the committee’s efforts.

Addressing logistical matters, the Chief Justice expressed intent to liaise with Justice Mittal and the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court regarding office space for the panel. Alternatively, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs may be approached to identify suitable premises.

The committee’s significance extends beyond this case, as Justice Mittal also oversees the establishment of vulnerable witness deposition centers across India. The committee, composed of three former women high court judges, directly submits their reports to the apex court, which monitors cases related to ethnic strife.

The Supreme Court, aiming to restore faith in the rule of law in the troubled state, formed this three-member panel. The committee plans to assess living conditions in relief camps, in response to disturbing incidents such as the video of women being paraded naked in Manipur.

Moreover, the top court transferred 11 FIRs to the CBI for investigation. With about 10 petitions being heard regarding the escalating violence and seeking a court-monitored inquiry and relief measures, the bench addresses the dire situation arising from ethnic violence. Since May 3, over 160 people have lost their lives and hundreds have been injured due to ongoing ethnic tensions ignited by a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ protesting the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.