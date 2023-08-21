Scottish Highlands to witness the largest organised search in five decades for Loch Ness Monster

Loch Ness, a lake nestled in the Scottish Highlands, is about to witness an unprecedented search for a legendary creature, as enthusiasts worldwide prepare for what’s set to be the largest organized hunt in fifty years. Loch Ness, renowned for its dark, deep waters and the fabled creature said to inhabit it – commonly referred to as the “Loch Ness Monster” or “Nessie” – is a focal point of Scottish folklore. With a maximum depth of approximately 755 feet (230 meters), Loch Ness is one of the United Kingdom’s largest and deepest lakes.

Coordinated in partnership with the volunteer research team Loch Ness Exploration, this expansive search operation will see participants from various corners of the world collaborating both in-person and online. Over the course of two days, this collaborative endeavor aims to conduct the most extensive surface surveillance ever attempted.

Volunteers will meticulously scan the lake’s waters for any signs of disturbance or mysterious movement that might suggest the enigmatic creature’s presence below.

The origins of the Loch Ness monster legend trace back to 90 years ago when Aldie Mackay, then the manager of Drumnadrochit Hotel, famously recounted sighting a “water beast” in the iconic Scottish loch.

Presently organized by Loch Ness Centre, the expedition expects numerous dedicated Nessie enthusiasts to engage in a methodically orchestrated quest to unravel the mystery. The search incorporates tools like drones equipped with infrared cameras, designed to capture thermal images of the water’s surface. Additionally, a hydrophone, a device sensitive to underwater acoustic signals, will aid in detecting potential activity beneath the lake’s depths.

Accounts of a creature resembling one with a long neck and hump-back have been reported in the waters of Loch Ness.

Despite the absence of scientific validation, the Loch Ness Monster continues to thrive as an integral part of Scottish folklore, and the lake itself remains a significant tourist attraction. The Loch Ness area draws visitors from around the globe, allured by the mystique and fascination surrounding the legendary creature.

Alan McKenna from Loch Ness Exploration will provide daily guidance to Loch Ness Centre’s volunteers, offering insights on what to observe and how to document their findings.

“Our goal has always been to record, study, and analyze all forms of natural behavior and phenomena that might be harder to explain. By participating in this large-scale surface watch, you’ll have a genuine chance to contribute personally to this captivating mystery that has entranced countless people worldwide,” said McKenna.

Fraser Campbell, director of the Cobbs Group, which owns the new Drumnadrochit hotel and other establishments near the A82 road along the loch, reported a remarkable surge in bookings attributed to the renewed intrigue around the Loch Ness legend.