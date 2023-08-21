Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended on a positive note on August 21. The heavy buying across the sectors by investors supported the indices.

BSE Sensex ended at 65,216.09, up 267.43 points or 0.41%. NSE Nifty settled at 19,393.60, up 83.40 points or 0.43%.

About 2060 shares advanced, 1558 shares declined, and 167 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Power Grid Corp, Adani Enterprises and Hindalco Industries. Top losers included Reliance Industries, M&M, Britannia Industries, SBI Life Insurance and BPCL.

All the sectoral indices settled higher with Information Technology, realty, metal, power and capital goods up 1-2%.The BSE midcap and smallcap indices added nearly a percent each.