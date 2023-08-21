Study reveals that the kids in the US are most likely to die due to use of firearms

An analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) reveals that gun-related deaths involving children in the United States reached a peak in 2021, resulting in the loss of 4,752 young lives.

Among the fatalities in 2021, 64.3 percent were classified as homicides, 29.9 percent as suicides, and 3.5 percent were attributed to unintentional injuries, as detailed in the analysis.

Dr. Chethan Sathya, the lead researcher of the study and a pediatric trauma surgeon at Northwell Health in New York, emphasized that the leading cause of death for children in the US is linked to firearm usage. He commented, “This is undoubtedly one of our most significant public health crises in this country. The most probable reason for a child’s death in this nation is through the use of a firearm. That’s unacceptable.” Sathya’s study was published in the journal Pediatrics on Monday, August 21.

The rise in gun-related deaths during 2021 was surprising to researchers, who had expected a decrease following the substantial increase observed in 2020, when children were confined to their homes due to pandemic-related lockdowns. Sathya noted that the US might be entering an “alarming new baseline,” with the potential for continued escalation in gun-related child fatalities.

The analysis highlights the disproportionate impact of gun-related deaths on Black children, who accounted for nearly 68 percent of all gun-related homicides. This marks a twofold increase compared to the figures from 2020. Sathya attributed this disparity to structural inequities, racism, social determinants of health, and issues like food insecurity that contribute to violence, including gun violence.

Recent incidents have brought attention to the grim reality of gun-related child deaths. Cases include a three-year-old in Florida accidentally shooting himself, a three-year-old in California fatally shooting his one-year-old sister with the same firearm, and a six-year-old in Florida being fatally shot by a nine-year-old.

Sathya’s research aligns with other studies indicating the upward trend of gun-related deaths among children. A Pew Research report released earlier this year indicated a 50 percent increase in the number of children and teenagers killed by gunfire between 2019 and 2021.

The United States has long grappled with gun violence, particularly mass shootings in schools and colleges. The findings from Dr. Sathya’s research and the Pew report provide statistical evidence that echoes the well-documented anecdotes of this ongoing problem.