10-man Arsenal secures 1-0 victory at Palace with Odegaard’s decisive penalty.

In a Premier League clash at Selhurst Park, Arsenal’s captain Martin Odegaard secured a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, despite the visitors finishing with 10 men due to Takehiro Tomiyasu’s red card for two yellow cards. Both teams had opportunities in the first half-hour, including a near miss from Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah, who struck the post. Nketiah missed another chance later in the game.

The second half saw Nketiah fouled in the box by keeper Sam Johnstone, leading to a penalty. Odegaard expertly converted, placing the ball beyond Johnstone’s reach. While Arsenal initially seemed poised for an easy win, Tomiyasu’s yellow cards in the 60th and 67th minutes reduced their numbers.

Defensive substitutions by Arteta posed challenges for Palace. The home side’s closest chance to equalize came from a late snap-shot by Tyrick Mitchell. The victory propelled Arsenal to third place with six points, trailing Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City on goal difference. Palace has three points from two games.

Declan Rice emphasized the importance of displaying character in challenging stadiums for a title pursuit: “If you want to win the Premier League, if you want to be up there at the end of the season, these are the stadiums you’ve got to come to show character,” he shared with Sky Sports.

Palace’s Joel Ward lamented the lone defensive lapse that led to their defeat: “I think we definitely deserved something out of the game, the way we played as a unit today. We went toe to toe with them and it was one moment that maybe caught us off guard.”