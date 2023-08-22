After declining to fetch alcohol, Dalit man in Banda stabbed to death

In Banda, Uttar Pradesh, a Dalit man was attacked because he allegedly refused to bring liquor for his attacker. Raju, the accused, was taken into custody after a complaint was filed.

The Dalit man, Premchandra, was sitting outside his home on Sunday when the incident occurred in the village of Jaurahi. His family claims that while he was outside, a villager approached Premchandra and begged him to bring alcohol for him.

The man, Raju, was denied liquor by Premchandra. Raju then began stabing the Dalit man in the neck and stomach.

He was taken to the hospital urgently, but died while receiving care.

The police were informed by Premchandra’s relatives that Raju has a criminal history. The cops later detained him.