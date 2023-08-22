Biden lands in Maui to engage with local authorities and to console victims of the devastating wildfires

US President Joe Biden has arrived in Maui to interact with local authorities, assess the situation on the ground, and offer support to the victims of the devastating wildfires that have resulted in the loss of more than a hundred lives.

Biden’s arrival on Monday comes nearly two weeks after the destructive wildfires swept through the Hawaiian island, leading to the tragic loss of over 114 individuals.

Accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, Biden began his visit with a helicopter tour of the areas that were severely affected by the fires upon landing in Maui.

According to Reuters, during their visit, the Bidens will go to the stricken city of Lahaina to evaluate the extent of the damage caused by the wildfires, engage with survivors, receive updates from state and local officials, and deliver speeches.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green and First Lady Jaime Green, along with Senators Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono, and Representative Jill Tokuda, will accompany the Bidens on the helicopter tour of the affected regions.

En route to Maui, White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton highlighted that “It’s going to be an emotionally charged day for everyone.”

Despite the President’s visit occurring two weeks after the devastating wildfires, Dalton clarified that Biden wants to emphasize his concern for the victims from the outset and convey that his administration will offer support for as long as required.

Biden, who is seeking re-election and is a candidate in the 2024 US Presidential elections, has faced criticism, primarily from Republicans, regarding his initial response, or perceived lack thereof, to the Maui wildfires.

On August 10, he announced federal assistance to Hawaii and aid for those affected. However, he remained silent about the tragedy for several days while vacationing at his Delaware beach house.

Deanne Criswell, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), assured the media that despite this, Biden has been kept informed about the situation and expressed satisfaction with the administration’s response.

Driven by strong winds, the destructive wildfire swept through Lahaina in west Maui on August 8, resulting in a total of 114 confirmed deaths, and the toll continues to rise.

Official estimates shared by Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen on Facebook indicate that approximately 850 individuals remain unaccounted for. This figure has decreased from earlier estimates that had put the number at over 2,000.