Body of missing Kudumbasree worker discovered in Tuvvur; 4 arrested including panchayat employee.

The body discovered at the residence of a panchayat employee in Tuvvur, Malappuram, has been identified as that of Sujita, a missing woman, as confirmed by the police on Tuesday.

In connection with the incident, authorities have apprehended four individuals.

The body was located in a ditch within the property belonging to Vishnu, who is employed by the panchayat. The police stumbled upon the remains during a search carried out at 9 pm on Monday.

Among those taken into custody by the police are Vishnu, his father Kunjunni, his brothers Vysakh and Jithu, as well as his friend Shifan.

Sujita, who worked alongside Vishnu at the panchayat, had been reported missing since August 11, her last day at work.

Vishnu’s residence is situated near the Tuvvur panchayat office, adjacent to the railway tracks.

According to Vishnu’s statement, he strangled Sujita to death on the morning of August 11, subsequently hanging her lifeless body from the ceiling. He then enlisted the aid of his accomplices to bury the victim. Police reports indicate that following the murder, the culprits attempted to remove the victim’s ornaments.

Sujita held a position as a Kudumbasree worker and was employed on a temporary basis at the Krishi Bhavan. She had informed her family that she would be visiting the primary health centre on August 11. The police ascertained that Sujita’s phone had been switched off near the vicinity of the panchayat office, a discovery that ultimately led them to Vishnu’s residence.

Efforts to retrieve the body, which has already begun decomposing, pose a challenge for the police. A forensic team is scheduled to recover the remains on Tuesday morning.