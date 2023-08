Copenhagen: In badminton, ace Indian Lakshya Sen entered the pre-quarterfinal of the WF World Badminton Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. Lakshya Sen defeated Jeon Heyok Jin of Korea 21-11, 21-12 to move into the Round of 16.

Later in the day in the round of 32, HS Prannoy will face Chico Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia while PV Sindhu will go against Nozomi Okuhara in a battle of former world champions.