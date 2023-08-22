BWF World Championships 2023: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy advance to men’s singles second round

Copenhagen: In badminton, ace Indian players HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen have advanced to the men’s singles second round at the BWF World Badminton Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. World No. 9 Prannoy defeated world No. 57 Kalle Koljonen of Finland by ‘ 24-22, 21-10’ in the round of 64. Prannoy will face Chico Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia in the next round. Lakshya Sen defeated Mauritius’ Georges Julien Paul of Finland by ’21-12 21-7′.

Also Read: FIDE World Cup Chess: India’s R Praggnanandhaa to face Magnus Carlsen in final

Meanwhile, India’s Kidambi Srikanth suffered a first-round exit. He lost to Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto by ‘14-21 14-21’ World 33rd-ranked mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy lost to Scotland’s Adam Hall and Julie Macpherson by ‘14-21, 22-20, 18-21’.