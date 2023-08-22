Calcutta HC’s decision to uphold CBI investigation in Bengal civic scam

On Monday, the Supreme Court upheld the Calcutta High Court’s decision to transfer the investigation of the West Bengal Municipality Recruitment scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court noted that this recruitment scam seemed to have a connection with the ongoing investigation into the teachers recruitment scam, which is also being looked into by investigative agencies (CBI & ED).

The Chief Justice DY Chandrachud along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra, who constituted the bench, commented that the CBI inquiry into the teacher recruitment scam had reached its conclusion, including the examination of witnesses. The High Court, with the bench of Justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Partha Sarathi, had previously allowed the CBI to continue its investigation and emphasized that the notion that a single judge lacked jurisdiction to issue such directions couldn’t impede the investigation process.