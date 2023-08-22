Cillian Murphy reveals that he wished to be a part of Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar

Cillian Murphy has expressed his desire to have been a part of Christopher Nolan’s film “Interstellar.” Murphy has been a consistent presence in several of Nolan’s movies, starting from the days of “Batman Begins” in 2005. His roles have encompassed “The Dark Knight,” “Inception,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” and “Dunkirk,” all under Nolan’s direction. Notably, he was cast as the titular character of Robert J Oppenheimer in the film “Oppenheimer,” which was released in July of this year.

During an interview with The Independent, Cillian was questioned about a Nolan film he would have liked to be a part of. He highlighted the 2014 sci-fi masterpiece “Interstellar” and expressed his admiration for it. He mentioned that the film had left a significant emotional impact on him, especially when he saw it in the cinema with his young children. He described the film as heartrending and explained his enjoyment of watching Nolan’s works when he is not part of them, as it allows him to appreciate the films without concerns about personal appearance.

When asked to select another Christopher Nolan film to pair with “Oppenheimer” for a double bill, Cillian reaffirmed his choice of “Interstellar.” He noted the thematic similarity between the two films, as they both delve into scientific and psychic themes. For those seeking a shorter option, he suggested Nolan’s 2017 war drama “Dunkirk.”

“Oppenheimer” is centered around the renowned theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer. Alongside Cillian Murphy, the film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, and other talented individuals.

In summary, Cillian Murphy expressed his desire to have been part of Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed film “Interstellar” and spoke about his admiration for its emotional depth. He also shared his thoughts on pairing “Oppenheimer” with either “Interstellar” or “Dunkirk,” highlighting thematic connections and offering viewing suggestions for an engaging cinematic experience.