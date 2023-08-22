Gulf country announces rules for expats to settle traffic fines

Kuwait City: The traffic department in Kuwait has warned expats that tickets for speeding and using parking spots allocated for the handicapped must be paid in person at traffic department offices. These tickets cannot be paid online or by any other method.

Earlier authorities in Kuwait announced a new exit rules for expats. As per the new law, all expat departing the country will now be required to settle all traffic fines and registered violations against them before they can depart. The traffic department had warned that expats who fail to pay their traffic tickets will not be allowed to leave the country at the airport, border crossings or at ports.

Authorities in the country have launched several user-friendly methods for paying off fines, including:

The Sahel mobile app

Ministry of Interior web portal

Traffic collection offices at Kuwait International Airport and sea ports

General traffic departments