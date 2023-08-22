Gulf country blocks 2426 websites

Kuwait City: The Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) in Kuwait has blocked 2426 websites. These websites were blocked as they found to be flouting legal statutes and regulatory provisions. The authority has also greenlit 5 petitions for unblocking certain websites.

The authority received 2,431 reports of website blockage submitted by various parties. Government agencies’ 1,651 submissions. This constitutes approximately 68% of the total list. Private parties occupied the second position with 688 reports, contributing around 28.3%, while individual submissions accounted for 92 reports, making up an estimated 3.8%.

Also Read: Public sector bank introduces UPI-interoperable digital rupee app: Know how to use

Among the fraudulent websites that were targeted, about 33 were impersonating the Ministry of Commerce, 22 as Kuwait Post, 14 purported to be related to the Kuwait Stock Exchange, and 3 deceitful websites were identified using the names of the Ministry of Interior and other governmental agencies.