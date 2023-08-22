India reports 23 new COVID infections

India recorded 23 fresh cases of COVID-19, with active infections reaching 1,470, as reported by the Union health ministry’s recent data update on Tuesday. The death toll now stands at 5,31,926, according to the data provided at 8 am. The total count of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 4.49 crore (4,49,96,676).

Meanwhile, the number of individuals who have recovered from the illness has risen to 4,44,63,280, yielding a national recovery rate of 98.81 percent, as stated on the health ministry’s website. The case fatality rate, on the other hand, remains at 1.18 percent. Notably, India has administered an impressive 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines thus far, according to the website’s data.