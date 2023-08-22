John Warnock, the co-founder of Adobe Inc. passes away at the age of 82

John Warnock, the co-founder of Adobe Inc., passed away at 82 years old on August 19th.

In 1982, Warnock, together with Charles Geschke, established the company based in San Jose. The pair is best known for inventing the PDF format for documents.

Warnock held the position of CEO until the year 2000 and served as CTO until his retirement in 2001.

For almost three decades until 2017, Warnock played a pivotal role as chairman of the board, sharing this responsibility with Charles Geschke for most of that period.

He remained a member of the company’s board of directors until his passing.

His co-founder, Geschke, passed away in 2021 at the age of 81.

Before co-founding Adobe, Warnock worked as a principal scientist at Xerox Palo Alto Research Center. He also held positions at Evans & Sutherland Computer, Computer Sciences Corp., IBM, and the University of Utah.

While his technical accomplishments were notable, Warnock’s legacy also encompassed altering the way people approached digital creativity. He envisioned tools that democratized artistic expression, making complex design accessible to a wider audience, regardless of technical prowess.

Adobe, which began with a vision, expanded into a significant presence within the technology and creative sectors, with Warnock’s influence deeply ingrained in its journey. The far-reaching effects of his work have left an enduring impression on numerous professionals, significantly shaping the digital landscape.

Warnock earned a doctorate in electrical engineering, a master’s in mathematics, and a bachelor’s in mathematics and philosophy, all from the University of Utah.

He is survived by his wife, Marva, and three children.